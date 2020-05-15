SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Unveils the Luxurious & Artistic Interior of His Penthouse
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.15
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON shared photos of the interior of his new home. 

On May 15, G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with lots of new photos.

The photos were of his penthouse in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, where he moved to not too long ago.
G-DRAGON's penthouseThe very first thing that everyone noticed was how huge his penthouse was.

There seemed to be a countless number of hallways and rooms.

His home was decorated with a wooden floor, white walls and lights in interesting shapes.
G-DRAGON's penthouseG-DRAGON's penthouseWhat caught the attention next was different artworks that were displayed throughout the place.

All sides of walls were completely covered with eye-catching pricey artworks.

It almost felt like G-DRAGON had moved an art gallery to his place.
G-DRAGON's penthouseAfter seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Yes, this is exactly like how I imagined G-DRAGON's house to look like!", "Anyone can tell that that place is an artist's home.", "I wish I lived there... With him! Just kidding!" and so on.
G-DRAGON's penthouse(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
