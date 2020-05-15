[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Unveils the Luxurious & Artistic Interior of His Penthouse

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON shared photos of the interior of his new home.
On May 15, G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with lots of new photos.
The photos were of his penthouse in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, where he moved to not too long ago.
The very first thing that everyone noticed was how huge his penthouse was.
There seemed to be a countless number of hallways and rooms.
His home was decorated with a wooden floor, white walls and lights in interesting shapes.
What caught the attention next was different artworks that were displayed throughout the place.
All sides of walls were completely covered with eye-catching pricey artworks.
It almost felt like G-DRAGON had moved an art gallery to his place.
After seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "Yes, this is exactly like how I imagined G-DRAGON's house to look like!", "Anyone can tell that that place is an artist's home.", "I wish I lived there... With him! Just kidding!" and so on.
(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)
(SBS Star)