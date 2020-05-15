[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Tops 'the Celebrity Students Want to Be Their Teacher' List

Singer Kang Daniel has been voted by Korean students as the celebrity they want to be their teacher.In celebration of Teacher's Day in South Korea, online education platform SEVEN EDU conducted a poll from April 14 to May 11 asking elementary to high school students which celebrity they would want to have as their teacher.Among 27,013 total votes from the students, Kang Daniel took 49.1% of the votes (13,275) and topped the list.This is the second consecutive year for Kang Daniel to top the same list.The second place went to Lim Young Woong, TV Chosun's trot audition program 'Mr. Trot' star, as he took 37.1% of the votes (10,035).Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and actor Park Bo Gum were the third and fourth place of the list, with 7.4% (1,999) and 4.7% (1,267) of the votes, consecutively.May 15 is Teacher's Day in South Korea, which is also the birthday of King Sejong of Joseon Dynasty, the creator of the Korean alphabet.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is reportedly busy preparing his comeback album.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, TV Chosun, SBS funE)(SBS Star)