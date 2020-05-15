SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Tops 'the Celebrity Students Want to Be Their Teacher' List
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Tops 'the Celebrity Students Want to Be Their Teacher' List

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.15 14:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Tops the Celebrity Students Want to Be Their Teacher List
Singer Kang Daniel has been voted by Korean students as the celebrity they want to be their teacher.

In celebration of Teacher's Day in South Korea, online education platform SEVEN EDU conducted a poll from April 14 to May 11 asking elementary to high school students which celebrity they would want to have as their teacher.
Kang DanielAmong 27,013 total votes from the students, Kang Daniel took 49.1% of the votes (13,275) and topped the list.

This is the second consecutive year for Kang Daniel to top the same list.
Lim Young WoongThe second place went to Lim Young Woong, TV Chosun's trot audition program 'Mr. Trot' star, as he took 37.1% of the votes (10,035).

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and actor Park Bo Gum were the third and fourth place of the list, with 7.4% (1,999) and 4.7% (1,267) of the votes, consecutively.
Lee Seung GiPark Bo GumMay 15 is Teacher's Day in South Korea, which is also the birthday of King Sejong of Joseon Dynasty, the creator of the Korean alphabet.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is reportedly busy preparing his comeback album.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, TV Chosun, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙