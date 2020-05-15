SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with Han So-hee's Pre-debut Photos When She Used to Work as a Model
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with Han So-hee's Pre-debut Photos When She Used to Work as a Model

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.15 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with Han So-hees Pre-debut Photos When She Used to Work as a Model
Actress Han So-hee's pre-debut photos are the talk of the town at the moment. 

Recently, Han So-hee's past photos were posted on one popular online community.

They were photos of Han So-hee from the time when she used to work as a model for an online shopping site before making her acting debut.  
Han So-heeHan So-heeIn the photos, Han So-hee was looking into the camera while posing with different stylish clothes on her. 

She looked somewhat cold with no expression on her face.

Just like herself now, Han So-hee gave off a unique vibe, and also shone with beauty. 

After seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "I seriously love her vibe.", "Her appearance is so one of a kind.", "Man, she looked gorgeous back then as well." and so on. 
Han So-heeHan So-heeFollowing her appearance in a currently one of the most-watched dramas 'The World of the Married', Han So-hee has been in the center of attention of everybody. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙