[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with Han So-hee's Pre-debut Photos When She Used to Work as a Model

Actress Han So-hee's pre-debut photos are the talk of the town at the moment.Recently, Han So-hee's past photos were posted on one popular online community.They were photos of Han So-hee from the time when she used to work as a model for an online shopping site before making her acting debut.In the photos, Han So-hee was looking into the camera while posing with different stylish clothes on her.She looked somewhat cold with no expression on her face.Just like herself now, Han So-hee gave off a unique vibe, and also shone with beauty.After seeing these photos, fans left comments such as, "I seriously love her vibe.", "Her appearance is so one of a kind.", "Man, she looked gorgeous back then as well." and so on.Following her appearance in a currently one of the most-watched dramas 'The World of the Married', Han So-hee has been in the center of attention of everybody.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)