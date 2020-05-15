[SBS Star] 32-year-old Actor Park Ji-hoon Passes Away After Fighting Cancer

Actor Park Ji-hoon passed away at the age of 32 due to stomach cancer.On May 15, Park Ji-hoon's older sibling broke the news through the actor's social media.The post included a photo of a wreath at Park Ji-hoon's funeral.Under this photo, Park Ji-hoon's sibling wrote, "I've decided to share a post about my younger brother here, as I might have missed out contacting some people."He/she continued, "Thank you for sending our family warm messages. Thanks to all of you, we were able to send Ji-hoon off well."Lastly, he/she added, "We really were touched by your messages. Let us express our deepest gratitude to everyone. We will cherish every one of them in our hearts. Thank you."Born in 1989, Park Ji-hoon turned 32 years old this year (Korean age).He entered the entertainment industry as a model first, then made his acting debut soon after.He made an appearance in tvN's drama 'Chicago Typewriter' (2017) and more.Sadly, Park Ji-hoon left the world on May 11, following his battle against stomach cancer.(Credit= Park Ji-hoon's social media)(SBS Star)