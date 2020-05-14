SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok's Ever So Handsome Appearance in His 20s Catch the Eye of Many
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok's Ever So Handsome Appearance in His 20s Catch the Eye of Many

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.14 17:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seoks Ever So Handsome Appearance in His 20s Catch the Eye of Many
Everyone is in love with the way actor Cho Jung Seok looked in his 20s.

In light of Cho Jung Seok's continuous success of all his recent work, his past photos are attracting the attention of many.
Cho Jung SeokCho Jung SeokThe set of photos that caught the most attention were photos taken when he was in his 20s.

At that time, Cho Jung Seok was actively working as a theater actor, acting in musicals such as 'The Nutcracker', 'Grease', 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and more.

Of course Cho Jung Seok still boasts his great looks, but a lot of people think he was unbelievably good-looking at that time.
Cho Jung SeokCho Jung SeokWith his outgoing and cheerful personality, a lot of fans think he would have made one great K-pop star.

They said things like, "I bet he would have had so many fans if he had made debut as a K-pop star then. One of them would have been me for sure!", "He would have been the 'center' of his group!", "He's also got the talent, you know! More than perfect as a K-pop star!" and so on.
Cho Jung Seok(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙