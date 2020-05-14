[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok's Ever So Handsome Appearance in His 20s Catch the Eye of Many

Everyone is in love with the way actor Cho Jung Seok looked in his 20s.In light of Cho Jung Seok's continuous success of all his recent work, his past photos are attracting the attention of many.The set of photos that caught the most attention were photos taken when he was in his 20s.At that time, Cho Jung Seok was actively working as a theater actor, acting in musicals such as 'The Nutcracker', 'Grease', 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and more.Of course Cho Jung Seok still boasts his great looks, but a lot of people think he was unbelievably good-looking at that time.With his outgoing and cheerful personality, a lot of fans think he would have made one great K-pop star.They said things like, "I bet he would have had so many fans if he had made debut as a K-pop star then. One of them would have been me for sure!", "He would have been the 'center' of his group!", "He's also got the talent, you know! More than perfect as a K-pop star!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)