[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Reveals Why He Decided to Marry Min Hyorin
Published 2020.05.14
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG talked more about himself, his marriage, and more in his solo documentary series.

On May 14, the first trailer for TAEYANG's YouTube documentary series 'White Night' was shared on TAEYANG's official YouTube channel.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinThe upcoming documentary will give fans a glimpse of the production and release of TAEYANG's 2017 solo album 'White Night' and his preparation for the solo world tour of the same name.

In the trailer, TAEYANG talked about his strong will to keep working and growing as an artist, showing his exceptional work ethic and passion for music.
TAEYANG, Min HyorinThe singer also talked about why he wanted to marry his wife, actress Min Hyorin.

TAEYANG said, "Even now, she is the only person who continues to change me as a person. And I think those changes always make me into a better, more fully-formed person."

He continued, "So I thought, 'Ah, I need to spend the rest of my life together with this person.'"
TAEYANG, Min HyorinMeanwhile, 'White Night' documentary series will premiere on May 18 at 7PM KST and unveil new episode on Mondays and Thursdays.

Check out the trailer below:
 

(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
