[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's Fans Demand YG Ent. for the Group's Album that They Promised to Release
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.14 15:47
Fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are demanding the group's management agency for better management of BLACKPINK. 

On May 14, BLACKPINK's fandom BLINK parked a mini truck in front of YG Entertainment. 
BLACKPINKThrough a large monitor of this mini truck, BLINK sent a message to YG Entertainment. 

They wrote, "We strongly ask for BLACKPINK's two comebacks a year along with the members' solo album projects, which you promised them and us a long time ago." 

They also wrote, "We demand you to upload regular videos online as well as to take necessary actions against malicious comments." 

To the press, BLINK angrily commented, "We cannot believe that BLACKPINK still hasn't been able to release a full album even though it's been almost four years since they made debut!" 
BLACKPINKLast December, BLINK actually once urged YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's return with a new album in the same way. 

At that time, YG Entertainment commented, "Yes, we are currently working on BLACKPINK's new album. We would like to clarify that we aren't ignoring what fans' say; we are listening to every word." 

As no detail about BLACKPINK's album has been revealed until now, BLINK turned furious and decided to ask YG Entertainment for it this way again. 
BLACKPINK(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
