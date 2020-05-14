SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Postpones Philippines Fan Meeting for Second Time
Published 2020.05.14 14:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Postpones Philippines Fan Meeting for Second Time
'Running Man' has decided to postpone its upcoming fan meeting in the Philippines for the second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns all across the globe.

On May 14, the production team of the SBS' popular variety show took their official Instagram account to share an announcement.
Running ManThe announcement reads as follows:

Dear 'Running Man' fans.

First of all, we hope all 'Running Man' fans and their families in the Philippines are doing well in the middle of these hard times.

All 'Running Man' members have been looking forward to seeing our fans, but unfortunately, the event has been rescheduled to December 6, 2020.

We hope all of our countries have flattened the curve of COVID-19 and become safer by this time.

Considering the fans who have been waiting for us, we truly regret to inform you of the postponement.

However, as our top priority is the health and safety of all, we ask for your kind understanding and patience.

Please take care until the day we can finally meet together.

In the meantime, we promise to do our best every moment to repay your love.

December 6, 2020! We hope you will be safe and healthy until then.

Sincerely, 'Running Man'.
Running ManThe Philippines fan meeting had originally been scheduled to take place in February, but was postponed to June due to the unexpected spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide.

As the pandemic continues, 'Running Man' team has made the decision to postpone the event for the second time to December 6.
Running Man(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
