[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Tells What Type of Girls He Likes
[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Tells What Type of Girls He Likes

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.14 14:03
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO revealed what sort of girls he is attracted to. 

As BAEKHYUN is making his grand solo comeback soon, more people have been paying more attention to him than ever.

While looking up about him online, they happened to come across a radio show where he spoke about the type of girls he generally goes for. 
BAEKHYUNBack in 2013, BAEKHYUN once guested on MBC Standard FM's radio show 'SimSimTaPa' where he was asked what kind of girls he likes. 

With a shy smile, BAEKHYUN answered, "I like petite girls in terms of their height and size. I'm also into girls with nice skin and round features."   
BAEKHYUNThen, BAEKHYUN said, "In terms of personality, they don't particularly have to be that bubbly. I'm attracted to girls who easily laugh at what I say."  

He went on, "Also, I like girls who would never cheat on me. I want them to only look at me."

Lastly, he added, "I prefer girls who aren't that nice, and know how to play hard-to-get when necessary as well."
BAEKHYUNMeanwhile, BAEKHYUN is releasing his new solo song 'Candy' on May 25. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
