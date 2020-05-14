SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Crush to Release a New Song Featuring Red Velvet JOY
Published 2020.05.14 11:40
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Crush to Release a New Song Featuring Red Velvet JOY
Singer-songwriter Crush will be making a comeback with a song featuring JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

On May 13, Crush's management agency P Nation announced that the singer will be releasing a new single 'homemade 1' on May 20.
Crush to Release a New Song Featuring Red Velvet JOYThe title track of the single is 'Mayday', and JOY will be joining the track as a featuring artist.
Crush to Release a New Song Featuring Red Velvet JOYP Nation described 'Mayday' as a song that will express Crush's unique sensibility that goes well with the warm weather of late spring.

'homemade 1' will be the first release in five months since the singer's second full album 'From Midnight to Sunrise' released in December 2019.
Crush to Release a New Song Featuring Red Velvet JOYRecently, Crush has been actively interacting with his fans through his YouTube channel that shows his daily life as a person Shin Hyo-seop (Crush's real name).

(Credit= 'crush9244' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
