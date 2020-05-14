SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS' Agency Headquarters Building Undergoes Full Sanitization Due to COVID-19 Concerns
[SBS Star] BTS' Agency Headquarters Building Undergoes Full Sanitization Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Published 2020.05.14
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment headquarters underwent a full-scale sanitization to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On May 13, it was reported that the building located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, underwent sanitization measures after the building next door had a confirmed case.
Big Hit EntertainmentAccording to reports, an employee working at Dongil Tower recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As Big Hit Entertainment headquarters is located directly across the street from Dongil Tower, the building also implemented precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Big Hit EntertainmentA source from Big Hit Entertainment told media, "Big Hit Entertainment will diligently follow the measures and guidelines provided by the health authorities."

Big Hit Entertainment employees are reportedly asked to work from home since May 11.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
