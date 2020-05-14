SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Shocked & Heartbroken After Seeing What Goes On Behind SEVENTEEN's Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Are Shocked & Heartbroken After Seeing What Goes On Behind SEVENTEEN's Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.14 11:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are Shocked & Heartbroken After Seeing What Goes On Behind SEVENTEENs Concert
A lot of fans of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN are shaking after watching a teaser video for the group's upcoming documentary.

On May 13, a teaser video for SEVENTEEN's documentary 'SEVENTEEN: HIT THE ROAD' was uploaded on YouTube.

The video started off by showing what the members of SEVENTEEN's life is like offstage as guys in their 20s.

It showed them having a good laugh with each other, visiting a landmark abroad, sitting down for a meal together, playfully teasing one another in their hotel room and so on.
SEVENTEENAfter that, it also showed the behind-the-scenes of SEVENTEEN's concert 'Ode to You'.

'Ode to You' is SEVENTEEN's world tour that kicked off last August with a show in Seoul, which then was taken to lots of different cities around the world.

Here, WONWOO was seen lying on the backstage floor in pain and complete exhaustion.

One of the staff commented, "Please move out the way, everyone. Filming is not important right now."
SEVENTEENHOSHI was spotted backstage as well, where he looked like he was very short of breath.

He immediately put an oxygen mask on his face, then asked a staff if he/she could bring him some water.

Following this scene, S.COUPS's interview was briefly shown.

During the interview, S.COUPS teared up while saying, "I really hated myself at that time."

As it is not an everyday thing to see the members of SEVENTEEN like this, fans' hearts broke into pieces after watching the teaser video.
 

Meanwhile, a new episode of 'SEVENTEEN: HIT THE ROAD' is planned to be unveiled every Wednesday and Friday on YouTube from May 15.

(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙