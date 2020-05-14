[SBS Star] Fans Are Shocked & Heartbroken After Seeing What Goes On Behind SEVENTEEN's Concert

A lot of fans of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN are shaking after watching a teaser video for the group's upcoming documentary.On May 13, a teaser video for SEVENTEEN's documentary 'SEVENTEEN: HIT THE ROAD' was uploaded on YouTube.The video started off by showing what the members of SEVENTEEN's life is like offstage as guys in their 20s.It showed them having a good laugh with each other, visiting a landmark abroad, sitting down for a meal together, playfully teasing one another in their hotel room and so on.After that, it also showed the behind-the-scenes of SEVENTEEN's concert 'Ode to You'.'Ode to You' is SEVENTEEN's world tour that kicked off last August with a show in Seoul, which then was taken to lots of different cities around the world.Here, WONWOO was seen lying on the backstage floor in pain and complete exhaustion.One of the staff commented, "Please move out the way, everyone. Filming is not important right now."HOSHI was spotted backstage as well, where he looked like he was very short of breath.He immediately put an oxygen mask on his face, then asked a staff if he/she could bring him some water.Following this scene, S.COUPS's interview was briefly shown.During the interview, S.COUPS teared up while saying, "I really hated myself at that time."As it is not an everyday thing to see the members of SEVENTEEN like this, fans' hearts broke into pieces after watching the teaser video.Meanwhile, a new episode of 'SEVENTEEN: HIT THE ROAD' is planned to be unveiled every Wednesday and Friday on YouTube from May 15.(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube)(SBS Star)