[SBS Star] Suzy & Park Bo Gum to Host 'Baeksang Arts Awards' for the Third Time Together

Singer/actress Suzy and actor Park Bo Gum will be hosting this year's 'Baeksang Arts Awards' together.On May 13, an annual awards ceremony 'the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards' revealed that Suzy, Park Bo Gum and entertainer Shin Dong-yeop will be hosting the event again.Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong-yeop first hosted the event in 2018, and were hosts for it last year as well, making this their third time hosting together.In both years, the three stars successfully pleased everyone with their amazing chemistry, smooth talks and hosting skills.This will mark the sixth time for Shin Dong-yeop, Suzy's fifth time and Park Bo Gum's third time to host 'the Baeksang Arts Awards'.The upcoming ceremony will feature various awards in both television and film categories, including 'Best Drama', 'Best Entertainment Show', 'Best Educational Show', 'Best Actor & Actress', 'Best Supporting Actor & Actress, 'Best New Actor & Actress', 'Best Film', 'Best Director', 'Best Script' and more.'The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards' is scheduled to take place on June 5 at 5PM KST.It will be held any audience due to coronavirus outbreak, and will be broadcast online.(Credit= Baeksang Arts Awards)(SBS Star)