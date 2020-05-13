[SBS Star] Fans Find BTS' Albums Displayed in Halsey's Room

K-pop boy group BTS' albums were spotted in American singer Halsey's room; and fans are more than happy about it.Recently, Halsey updated her Instagram with the photos of a room.Along with the photos, Halsey wrote, "Swipe for cozy home vibes," hinting that the photos were taken at her house.One particular photo especially caught the eyes of ARMYs (BTS' fan club), as it shows BTS' 2019 release 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' displayed in the bottom right corner of her shelf.BTS and Halsey previously joined forces for their legendary collaborative track 'Boy With Luv', the title track of the album.Even after their collaboration, the 7-member K-pop group and the singer are keeping their friendship strong by showing support for their various projects.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'iamhalsey' Instagram)(SBS Star)