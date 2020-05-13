SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Shares Why She Is Still Not Married
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Shares Why She Is Still Not Married

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.13 16:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Shares Why She Is Still Not Married
Actress ​Jang Na-ra shared that she is not purposely avoiding marriage. 

On May 13, ​Jang Na-ra attended a press conference for her upcoming drama 'Oh My Baby'. 

As the drama is about ​Jang Na-ra's character 'Jang Ha-ri' wanting to have a child without getting married, ​Jang Na-ra was asked her thoughts on marriage during the press conference. 
Jang Na-ra​Jang Na-ra said, "I'm not married yet, and a lot of people assume that my choice is to remain single forever. That is not the case at all though." 

She continued, "I do go back and forth on my view on marriage. I always think, 'Shall I get married or not?' But it's definitely not that I'm not getting married on purpose." 
Jang Na-raThe actress went on, "To be honest, I want to get married and have a family one day. But this is only if I meet a good person who I love very much. It's actually very important to me who that person is."

She added, "As I'm in my late 30s, so many people ask me why I'm not getting married. I just want to say though, I don't want to get married simply because I'm old, and have reached that age." 
Jang Na-raMeanwhile, 'Oh My Baby' is set to go on air at 10:50PM KST tonight. 

(Credit= 'nara0318' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙