[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Shares Why She Is Still Not Married

Actress ​Jang Na-ra shared that she is not purposely avoiding marriage.On May 13, ​Jang Na-ra attended a press conference for her upcoming drama 'Oh My Baby'.As the drama is about ​Jang Na-ra's character 'Jang Ha-ri' wanting to have a child without getting married, ​Jang Na-ra was asked her thoughts on marriage during the press conference.​Jang Na-ra said, "I'm not married yet, and a lot of people assume that my choice is to remain single forever. That is not the case at all though."She continued, "I do go back and forth on my view on marriage. I always think, 'Shall I get married or not?' But it's definitely not that I'm not getting married on purpose."The actress went on, "To be honest, I want to get married and have a family one day. But this is only if I meet a good person who I love very much. It's actually very important to me who that person is."She added, "As I'm in my late 30s, so many people ask me why I'm not getting married. I just want to say though, I don't want to get married simply because I'm old, and have reached that age."Meanwhile, 'Oh My Baby' is set to go on air at 10:50PM KST tonight.(Credit= 'nara0318' Instagram)(SBS Star)