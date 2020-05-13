[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN & D.O. to Star in a Military Musical Together

K-pop boy group EXO's enlisted members XIUMIN and D.O. are confirmed to join the military musical 'Return: the Promise of the Day'.On May 13, the production team of 'Return: the Promise of the Day' announced the upcoming cast list of the musical.'Return: the Promise of the Day' tells the story of a lieutenant who retrieves the remains of his fellow soldiers in the Korean War.While XIUMIN takes on the role of 'Hyun-min' alongside Lee Hong Gi of FTISLAND, D.O. takes the role of 'Seung-ho' alongside singer Yoon Ji Sung.In addition to the above mentioned cast, 'Return: the Promise of the Day' stars Lee Sungyeol of INFINITE, SEJEONG of gugudan, and many more.Meanwhile, 'Return: the Promise of the Day' with the updated cast is scheduled to be unveiled on June 4, and runs until July 12.(Credit= Insight Entertainment, SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)