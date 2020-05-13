[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun & Yoo Yeon Seok Confirm to Star in a Renowned Musical

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun and actor Yoo Yeon Seok will be acting in a musical 'Werther' as the protagonist.On May 13, a production company of an upcoming musical 'Werther' revealed that KyuHyun and Yoo Yeon Seok have been cast for the role of 'Werther'.They added, "The musical 'Werther' welcomed 20th anniversary this year, and the upcoming shows will be held in celebration of this special year."The musical 'Werther' was written based on the famous novel 'The Sorrows of Young Werther' by German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.It revolves around a young poet 'Werther', and his unrequited love for Charlotte.First unveiled in 2000, the musical was a big hit in Korea, creating fandom and bringing in over 300,000 audience members in total over since its release.Previously in 2015, KyuHyun actually played the role of 'Werther', which makes it his second time playing the character, whereas it is a completely first time for Yoo Yeon Seok.KyuHyun commented, "It feels great to be returning as 'Werther'. It was incredible working with the team of 'Werther' in 2015. That's probably why this is one of the musicals that I feel very attached to."He continued, "I'll do my best to do a better job, as it is my second time. I'll try to show a wider range of my emotions."Yoo Yeon Seok said, "It's a great honor for me to be part of the team, because I've been a huge fan of this musical for a long time."He went on, "I'll do my best to deliver the complicated emotions of 'Werther' to our audience."Meanwhile, the opening for 'Werther' has been scheduled for August.(Credit= 'gyuram88' 'yoo_yeonseok' Instagram)(SBS Star)