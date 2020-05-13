SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Reveals How She Ended Up Following Post Malone Back On Instagram
Singer/actress IU shared the story of how she ended up being Instagram friends with American singer Post Malone.

On May 12, 1theK Originals shared an interview video of IU.

While browsing the Internet during the interview, IU saw that fans were talking about Post Malone following her Instagram.
IUIU first revealed that she heard he had followed her Instagram, but ended up forgetting about it.

IU's younger brother, who is currently studying in the United States, let his sister know that Post Malone was one of the most famous singers in the United States.
IUUpon hearing his name, IU remembered that Post Malone actually had followed her on Instagram.

IU let her brother know that Post Malone had followed her first on Instagram, and after seeing how crazy her brother went with the fact, she ended up following Post Malone back on Instagram just to brag about it to her brother.
