[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Shocks Fans with How Little He Eats Per Meal

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN surprised fans with his portion of food.Around 1PM KST on May 12, BAEKHYUN updated his Twitter with a photo of the first meal of his day.In the photo, there was a single cooked sweet potato, slices of an apple and a cup of ice coffee.It seemed more like snack than a meal, because there was very little food on the table.So, a lot of his fans worryingly left comments under this photo telling him that he should eat more.Then, BAEKHYUN replied to a fan who commented, "BAEKHYUN, this breaks my heart. You should have a whole sweet potato pizza or something. Not just that."BAEKHYUN said, "I'm always impressed by people who can finish eating an apple and sweet potato at once. I can't eat all this alone. Otherwise, I'll be way too full."After seeing BAEKHYUN's comment, fans started going, "What?" in disbelief.They said, "Is he saying that for real? That's just hard to believe. I mean, that's not even a meal!", "I would agree with you only if you mean when the size of sweet potato is the size of pumpkin.", "No way. He honestly doesn't eat much, does he?!" and so on.(Credit= 'B_hundred_Hyun' Twitter)(SBS Star)