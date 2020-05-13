[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Reveals that She Is a Victim of School Violence

K-pop artist IU shared the mean things that older students did to her.On May 8, IU uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage of a music video for her latest release 'eight' on YouTube.While taking a break after filming on a roof, IU commented, "I actually have been dragged to a roof by some older students several times in the past."Then IU made a big X with her arms and said, "Say no to school violence, everyone."IU continued, "When I was in elementary school, I spent a lot of time playing with my friends outside. Sometimes, some middle school students in school uniform used to come over to us on a bicycle."She went on, "They threatened me with wheels on their bicycle and asked me how much money I had. I was so scared by them."She added, "Yeah, so they used to take my money that way. I didn't even have that much money on me."Meanwhile, 'eight' featuring SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS, released on May 6, is currently sweeping domestic as well as international music charts.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)