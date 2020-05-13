SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Reveals that She Is a Victim of School Violence
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Reveals that She Is a Victim of School Violence

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.13 10:37
K-pop artist IU shared the mean things that older students did to her. 

On May 8, IU uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage of a music video for her latest release 'eight' on YouTube. 

While taking a break after filming on a roof, IU commented, "I actually have been dragged to a roof by some older students several times in the past." 

Then IU made a big X with her arms and said, "Say no to school violence, everyone." 
IUIU continued, "When I was in elementary school, I spent a lot of time playing with my friends outside. Sometimes, some middle school students in school uniform used to come over to us on a bicycle." 

She went on, "They threatened me with wheels on their bicycle and asked me how much money I had. I was so scared by them." 

She added, "Yeah, so they used to take my money that way. I didn't even have that much money on me." 
 

Meanwhile, 'eight' featuring SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS, released on May 6, is currently sweeping domestic as well as international music charts. 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)  

(SBS Star)    
SBS NEWS
