[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Shares What Kind of Husband He Wants to Be

Actor Woo Do Hwan proved that he is a true romanticist.In light of Woo Do Hwan's soaring popularity, Woo Do Hwan's past interview is gaining the attention of many.During this interview, Woo Do Hwan shared his thoughts on love and marriage.When asked what he thought love was, Woo Do Hwan laughingly answered, "Well, I actually would like someone to tell me what it is."To a question about his type, he replied, "I don't think there is a particular type of person who I'm attracted to. My type, I would say, is a person who I love at that very moment."He continued, "But I do like someone that I can have good conversations with. I believe communication is the most important part of a relationship between two people, so..."After that, Woo Do Hwan was asked a question, "What kind of husband do you want to be?"Woo Do Hwan answered, "I would like to be a husband who can also be a good father to my child/children.Currently, Woo Do Hwan stars in SBS' fantasy romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' as 'Jo Young'―the leading bodyguard for the Emperor of the Korean Empire.(Credit= '뉴스에이드-NewsAde' YouTube)(SBS Star)