[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Reveals, "LeeTeuk Is a Total Attention Seeker"

EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed that the group's leader LeeTeuk is always seeking attention.On May 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', EunHyuk and LeeTeuk made a guest appearance.During the talk, entertainer Boom said, "I have known EunHyuk and LeeTeuk for like 12 years. Let me tell you a funny story about LeeTeuk."He continued, "Once, I invited LeeTeuk to a gathering. At that time, he said to me, 'Hyung, it's going to be hard for me to go out, because there are so many fans outside. But I really want to see you, so I'll be there as soon as I can.'"Boom went on, "When LeeTeuk got to the gathering, he had a mask and cap on that covered his face. Despite that, you could very much tell that he was a celebrity. Then, LeeTeuk said, 'Sorry for coming like this. But there are too many fans out there.'"He added, "As LeeTeuk turned around though, I noticed him wearing a jacket that had 'Super Junior LeeTeuk' written over it at the back. The writing was massive as well."After listening to this story, EunHyuk commented, "Ah, that is very typical of him. He's such an attention seeker. He is seriously always seeking attention."EunHyuk said, "We have a group chat that consists of the members of Super Junior, and LeeTeuk talks the most there. Probably around 90% of the conversation is LeeTeuk. Sadly, none of us respond to him that well."He continued, "That's why I think LeeTeuk writes a lot on his Instagram. But it seems like that isn't enough for him; he recently started doing YouTube. He goes live for like four hours at a time. It's unbelievable."(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)