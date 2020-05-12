SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Under Fire for Performing at a Club During Social Distancing Period
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Under Fire for Performing at a Club During Social Distancing Period

Published 2020.05.12
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER is currently under heavy criticism for performing at a club during South Korea's government-recommended period of social distancing.

On May 12, Dispatch reported that MINO visited a club in Yangyang-gun, Gangwon-do, and held an impromptu performance there on May 3.
MINOAccording to the report, MINO took the microphone and performed one of his hit songs 'FIANCÉ'.

During his performance, clubbers reportedly gathered around MINO with most of them wearing their masks on their chins; not over their mouths and noses.

A staff member of the club told Dispatch that they did not officially invite MINO to perform, and that he briefly stopped by while visiting the neighborhood with his friends.
MINOMay 1 to 5 was a 'golden holiday' period in South Korea, and the government emphasized to keep social distance and necessary measures in mind as it was expected that many people would be travelling around despite the ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, MINO's management agency YG Entertainment has yet to respond to the report.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
