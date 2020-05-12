SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yim Siwan & Lee Byung Hun to Meet in a Film About an Airplane in Danger
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.12 15:06 View Count
Actors Yim Siwan and Lee Byung Hun have confirmed to lead a new movie together. 

On May 12, the production team of an upcoming film 'Emergency Declaration' (literal translation) shared the members of the cast. 

The team revealed that Yim Siwan, Lee Byung Hun, actors Song Kang-ho, Kim Nam Gil, Park Hae-jun, actresses Jeon Do-yeon and Kim So-jin have decided to join their film. 
Yim Siwan and Lee Byung Hun'Emergency Declaration' is a film that is about an airplane trying to land after facing an unexpected dangerous situation while flying. 

Lee Byung Hun will play the role of a successful actor with fear of flying who hops on the plane with his young daughter. 

Yim Siwan will act a passenger who is traveling by himself. 

It is going to be directed by director Han Jae-rim, who made hit films such as 'Purpose of Love' (2005), 'The Show Must Go On' (2007), 'The Face Reader' (2013), 'The King' (2017) and more. 
'Emergency Declaration' cast'Emergency Declaration' castMeanwhile, 'Emergency Declaration' is scheduled to begin shooting this month. 

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, Management Soop, BH Entertainment, Plum Actors, HODU&U Entertainment, Fleo Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
