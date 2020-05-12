SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Enlists in the Military Today
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Enlists in the Military Today

Published 2020.05.12
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Enlists in the Military Today
Actor Yang Se Jong will start his mandatory military service today.

On May 12, Yang Se Jong will enter the recruit training center to kick of his mandatory military service.
Yang Se JongThe actor will receive his basic military training for five weeks before serving his duty as an active-duty soldier of the ROK Army.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Yang Se Jong's management agency Good People announced that the exact place and time of his enlistment will not be shared to the public.

The agency also shared that there will be no special farewell event with fans before his enlistment.
Yang Se JongBorn in 1992, Yang Se Jong made his debut as an actor through the 2016 drama 'Dr. Romantic' and gained massive popularity through the 2017 romance drama 'Temperature of Love'.

The expected date of his discharge is November 15, 2021.

(Credit= SBS funE, Good People

(SBS Star)  
