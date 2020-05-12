SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TREASURE Confirms to Make Debut in July
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TREASURE Confirms to Make Debut in July

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.12 11:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TREASURE Confirms to Make Debut in July
YG Entertainment's soon-to-debut boy group TREASURE has officially announced the group's July debut.

On May 12, YG Entertainment shared a teaser video revealing that TREASURE is now ready to make its long-awaited debut in this July.
TREASUREAlong with the teaser video, YG Entertainment stated, "TREASURE's debut in July has been confirmed along with BLACKPINK's comeback in June."

The agency continued, "We will announce the exact date and more information to fans before anyone else. We would like to express our thanks to fans for waiting for so long."
TREASURETREASURETREASURE is a 12-member group formed by YG Entertainment's survival audition show 'YG Treasure Box'.

The group consists of JUNKYU, JIHOON, HARUTO, MASHIHO, Park Jeongwoo, So Junghwan, Choi Hyunsuk, Bang Yedam, YOSHI, DOYOUNG, Yoon Jaehyuk, and ASAHI.
 

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙