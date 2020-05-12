[SBS Star] TREASURE Confirms to Make Debut in July

YG Entertainment's soon-to-debut boy group TREASURE has officially announced the group's July debut.On May 12, YG Entertainment shared a teaser video revealing that TREASURE is now ready to make its long-awaited debut in this July.Along with the teaser video, YG Entertainment stated, "TREASURE's debut in July has been confirmed along with BLACKPINK's comeback in June."The agency continued, "We will announce the exact date and more information to fans before anyone else. We would like to express our thanks to fans for waiting for so long."TREASURE is a 12-member group formed by YG Entertainment's survival audition show 'YG Treasure Box'.The group consists of JUNKYU, JIHOON, HARUTO, MASHIHO, Park Jeongwoo, So Junghwan, Choi Hyunsuk, Bang Yedam, YOSHI, DOYOUNG, Yoon Jaehyuk, and ASAHI.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)