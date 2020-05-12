[SBS Star] BTS JIN Gives All His Share of a Luxury Apartment to His Parents

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN gave a special gift to his parents.On May 11, news outlet BIZ.HANKOOK reported that JIN gave all his share of a luxury apartment in Hannam-dong, Seoul to his parents.Last October, JIN purchased a 4.3 billion won (approximately 3.7 million dollars) 206.21㎡ (2219.63 sqft) apartment at Hannam The Hill.At that time, JIN bought the unit in a joint name with 'A' and 'B', which presume to be the names of JIN's parents.Following the purchase, all 'A', 'B' and JIN officially moved their address to this unit.According to BIZ.HANKOOK, JIN had 35% of remaining share of this apartment unit.As of April 27, JIN shared his 17% share to his father and 18% share to his mother.After the news broke, JIN's management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm anything regarding this, as it is our artist's private matter."Hannam The Hill is a home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen, and celebrities in Korea, as it boasts great amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, screen golf zone, sauna, event hall, club house and more as well as its convenient location and great view over the Han River.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)