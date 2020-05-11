[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Reveals Zo In Sung Paid for His Medical Expenses

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared what sort of person another actor Zo In Sung is.On May 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo mentioned his good friend Zo In Sung.During the opening, the cast members made fun of Lee Kwang Soo for always being Kim Jong-kook's "assistant" while talking about Kim Jong-kook's upcoming birthday.That was when Yu Jae Seok said, "It's not just Kim Jong-kook. He's the same with Zo In Sung. He even went with him for a health checkup to a clinic."Lee Kwang Soo awkwardly laughed commented, "Why are you telling everybody about that now? I went to get my body checked up as well."Then, Ji Suk Jin responded, "Do you carry all his stuff around for him there, including his underwear?"Lee Kwang Soo said, "What are you talking about? It's not like I was free there! I was busy!"Ji Suk Jin refused to listen to his words, and said, "So, did he pay for you as you did all that for him?"Lee Kwang Soo suddenly went silent for a second, and answered, "He actually did. He paid for my health checkup, but...", making everyone laugh.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'masijacoke850714' Instagram)(SBS Star)