[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Receives Death Threats; YG Ent. Releases Statement

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment has released a statement regarding threats made against the group's member LISA.On May 7, the Thailand Embassy in South Korea updated their official Twitter, stating,"From May 2 to 6, we received a lot of emails and Twitter messages regarding a personal threat posed to LISA. We have notified her agency YG Entertainment about the matter."The embassy explained that they had stepped in the matter in order to offer necessary assistance as LISA is a Thai national working in South Korea.In regard to the issue, YG Entertainment released an official statement announcing that the agency will take their best measure to ensure LISA's safety.YG Entertainment stated, "We are doing our best for the safety and protection of our agency artists and fans. We are aware of the issue."The agency continued, "We wil collect and review evidence through regular monitoring of data and reports sent to us by fans. We will be taking strong action against such threats."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is confirmed to make the group's long-awaited comeback in June.(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, 'RTE_Seoul' Twitter)(SBS Star)