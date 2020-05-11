SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Receives Death Threats; YG Ent. Releases Statement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Receives Death Threats; YG Ent. Releases Statement

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.11 17:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Receives Death Threats; YG Ent. Releases Statement
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment has released a statement regarding threats made against the group's member LISA.

On May 7, the Thailand Embassy in South Korea updated their official Twitter, stating,
LISA"From May 2 to 6, we received a lot of emails and Twitter messages regarding a personal threat posed to LISA. We have notified her agency YG Entertainment about the matter."

The embassy explained that they had stepped in the matter in order to offer necessary assistance as LISA is a Thai national working in South Korea.
LISAIn regard to the issue, YG Entertainment released an official statement announcing that the agency will take their best measure to ensure LISA's safety.

YG Entertainment stated, "We are doing our best for the safety and protection of our agency artists and fans. We are aware of the issue."

The agency continued, "We wil collect and review evidence through regular monitoring of data and reports sent to us by fans. We will be taking strong action against such threats."
LISAMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is confirmed to make the group's long-awaited comeback in June.

(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, 'RTE_Seoul' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙