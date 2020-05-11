[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O Under Fire for Being "Rude" to Kim Dong Hyun?

Some are criticizing K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O for showing a "rude" behavior to mixed martial artist Kim Dong Hyun.On May 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', P.O, the cast members and guests were playing a game.P.O happened to win a round and received a doughnut as a reward.While P.O was trying to eat the doughnut, Kim Dong Hyun stood next to him and continuously suggested him on how to eat the doughnut properly.Kim Dong Hyun said, "You should cut it this way.", "Ah, he is doing it all wrong.", "You shouldn't have pressed it too hard." "Why did you just do that?" and so on.After hearing Kim Dong Hyun say things regarding the way he should eat the doughnut, P.O ended up bursting into a rage.P.O angrily looked at Kim Dong Hyun and said, "Mind your own business! I'll eat it in my own way, okay?!"He continued, "Stop telling me how to eat it. Just win a game yourself! Can anyone get him out of this set?"As P.O was pretty loud when he said this, everyone there commented, "Whoa, why are you trying to start a fight, P.O?"Kim Dong Hyun commented while wiping sweat off from his forehead, "It's because we were supposed to share it. I didn't get the answer right, so I guess that's no longer valid, but..."Although P.O somewhat playfully delivered his words, some are saying that they think P.O was being very "rude" to Kim Dong Hyun, especially considering how much older Kim Dong Hyun is than him.But opposers to this view on the other hand are saying, "It's a television show. Let's not take it too seriously, guys.", "Come on! He was probably exaggerating it for the show." and so on.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)