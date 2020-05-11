SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O Under Fire for Being "Rude" to Kim Dong Hyun?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O Under Fire for Being "Rude" to Kim Dong Hyun?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.11 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O Under Fire for Being "Rude" to Kim Dong Hyun?
Some are criticizing K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O for showing a "rude" behavior to mixed martial artist Kim Dong Hyun.

On May 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', P.O, the cast members and guests were playing a game.

P.O happened to win a round and received a doughnut as a reward.

While P.O was trying to eat the doughnut, Kim Dong Hyun stood next to him and continuously suggested him on how to eat the doughnut properly.

Kim Dong Hyun said, "You should cut it this way.", "Ah, he is doing it all wrong.", "You shouldn't have pressed it too hard." "Why did you just do that?" and so on.
Amazing SaturdayAfter hearing Kim Dong Hyun say things regarding the way he should eat the doughnut, P.O ended up bursting into a rage.

P.O angrily looked at Kim Dong Hyun and said, "Mind your own business! I'll eat it in my own way, okay?!"

He continued, "Stop telling me how to eat it. Just win a game yourself! Can anyone get him out of this set?"
Amazing SaturdayAs P.O was pretty loud when he said this, everyone there commented, "Whoa, why are you trying to start a fight, P.O?"

Kim Dong Hyun commented while wiping sweat off from his forehead, "It's because we were supposed to share it. I didn't get the answer right, so I guess that's no longer valid, but..."

Although P.O somewhat playfully delivered his words, some are saying that they think P.O was being very "rude" to Kim Dong Hyun, especially considering how much older Kim Dong Hyun is than him.

But opposers to this view on the other hand are saying, "It's a television show. Let's not take it too seriously, guys.", "Come on! He was probably exaggerating it for the show." and so on.
 
(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙