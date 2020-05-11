[SBS Star] Jessica Reveals Photos of Her Gorgeous Look-alike Mother

Photos of K-pop artist Jessica's mother were unveiled, and everyone is surprised at how much the two look alike.On May 10, Jessica shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram.In her post, Jessica wrote a special message to her mother.Jessica wrote, "While growing up, I loved to sit and watch my mother get ready. Her influence on my fashion and beauty is so significant."She continued, "She'll forever be my beauty icon. Happy Mother's Day, mom."Along with the message, Jessica uploaded photos of herself taken with her mother.They first caught the eye of everyone with their captivating beauty.Then, they surprised everybody with how similar they looked.It seemed like Jessica inherited her facial features, slim and tall figure from her mother.They also looked like they were very close to one another.Jessica's post undoubtedly made many fans' hearts warm, because they left comments such as, "What an ideal mother-daughter relationship!", "Awww! I can't stop smiling!" and so on.(Credit= 'jessica.syj' Instagram)(SBS Star)