[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Flaunts His Jaw-dropping Shooting Skills

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi wowed the entire cast members of 'Master in the House' with his exceptional shooting skills.On May 10 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', the cast continued to learn from their 'masters'―national Olympic athletes shooter Jin Jong-oh, gymnast Yang Hak-seon, and taekwondo player Lee Dae-hoon.During the episode, Jin Jong-oh battled against the cast members in a shooting competition in which they had to shoot down a tiny black bean on a toothpick.All cast members except for Lee Seung Gi failed on both of their tries, with Cha Eun-woo landed very close to the bean.While Yang Se Hyung attempted to distract him by creating noises, Lee Seung Gi successfully shot down the black bean and won Jin Jong-oh's gun as a reward.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)