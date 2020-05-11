[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG to Release His Own Documentary Series

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG will be getting his own solo documentary series.On May 11, it was reported that TAEYANG's 8-part documentary series 'White Night' will be released on his official YouTube channel.The documentary follows TAEYANG's 215 days of journey of his production and release of his 2017 'White Night' album, his solo world tour, his marriage and military enlistment.According to reports, the documentary will give fans a glimpse of Dong Young Bae as a person, rather than the celebrity TAEYANG.The 8-part documentary will be released in order for free on TAEYANG and BIGBANG's official YouTube channels on Mondays and Thursdays at 7PM KST starting May 18.Check out more teaser images of TAEYANG's documentary 'White Night' below:(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)