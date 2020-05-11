SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Delivers Flowers to His Mother on a Motorcycle
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Delivers Flowers to His Mother on a Motorcycle

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.11 13:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Delivers Flowers to His Mother on a Motorcycle
Actor Ji Chang Wook delivered a flower bouquet to his mother on a motorcycle. 

On May 8, Korean welcomed Parents' Day and Ji Chang Wook celebrated the day in a very special way. 

Late on this day, Ji Chang Wook updated his Instagram with two photos. 
Ji Chang WookThe first photo showed a bouquet of pink, purple and purple flowers carefully put at the back of a motorcycle. 

In the next photo, Ji Chang Wook was seen smiling on a motorcycle. 

Over the photo, Ji Chang Wook wrote, "Parents' Day. Getting ready to deliver these flowers." 

Since it was Parents' Day, Ji Chang Wook had prepared a romantic as well as one-and-only event for his mother of personally delivering a flower bouquet.
Ji Chang WookJi Chang Wook's father passed away due to cancer when Ji Chang Wook was around 10 years old. 

It seemed like this was Ji Chang Wook's way of expressing gratitude to his mother, who has given so much love to him since he entered the world. 

This post of Ji Chang Wook is currently melting the hearts of many fans around the world. 
Ji Chang Wook(Credit= 'jichangwook' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙