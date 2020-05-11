[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Delivers Flowers to His Mother on a Motorcycle

Actor Ji Chang Wook delivered a flower bouquet to his mother on a motorcycle.On May 8, Korean welcomed Parents' Day and Ji Chang Wook celebrated the day in a very special way.Late on this day, Ji Chang Wook updated his Instagram with two photos.The first photo showed a bouquet of pink, purple and purple flowers carefully put at the back of a motorcycle.In the next photo, Ji Chang Wook was seen smiling on a motorcycle.Over the photo, Ji Chang Wook wrote, "Parents' Day. Getting ready to deliver these flowers."Since it was Parents' Day, Ji Chang Wook had prepared a romantic as well as one-and-only event for his mother of personally delivering a flower bouquet.Ji Chang Wook's father passed away due to cancer when Ji Chang Wook was around 10 years old.It seemed like this was Ji Chang Wook's way of expressing gratitude to his mother, who has given so much love to him since he entered the world.This post of Ji Chang Wook is currently melting the hearts of many fans around the world.(Credit= 'jichangwook' Instagram)(SBS Star)