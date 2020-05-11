SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Members Gather Together at Their Manager's Wedding Ceremony
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls Generation Members Gather Together at Their Managers Wedding Ceremony
The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation went to their manager's wedding ceremony. 

On May 10, Girls' Generation's manager got married and the girls were invited to his wedding ceremony. 

All Girls' Generation members except for Tiffany attended the wedding ceremony. 

Tiffany could not make it as she was in the United States, and international traveling was not so easy due to coronavirus pandemic. 

At the wedding, the members of Girls' Generation congratulated the bride and groom, and took a photo with them. 
Girls' GenerationThey also sang for the couple and guests during the wedding ceremony. 

They sang 'Kissing You' and 'Complete', which are songs that were released in their debut year 2007. 

Even though it has been a long time since they sang those songs, they sounded completely flawless. 

For that moment, the girls almost made everyone feel like they had traveled back in time to 2007. 
 

Later on after the wedding ceremony, Seohyun took to her Instagram to share a group photo. 

Under the photo, Seohyun wrote, "We got together for the first time in a while. Girls' Generation forever! Miss you, Tiffany unnie!"

Here, Tiffany commented, "Miss you MORE, angel." 
Girls' Generation(Credit= Online Community, '출구없태연' YouTube, 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
