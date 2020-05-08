[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Updates Fans on His Life by Answering Lots of Their Questions

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG was seen spending time answering questions asked by fans on Instagram.On May 7, TAEYANG shared a beautiful photo of a night view of a city on his Instagram.Having over 10 million followers, thousands of comments were immediately left under this post.Then, an unexpected thing happened after a little while; TAEYANG started replying to the comments.TAEYANG not only chose to answer simple questions, but also even the most random questions like, "What flavor ice cream shall I get at Baskin-Robbins?", "Do you prefer the sea or mountain?" and so on.Here are some fans' questions and TAEYANG answers to them."What sort of style of pork cutlet dish do you like? Korean or Japanese style?","I like Korean style more.""When are you going to go to bed?""When I feel sleepy.""What sort of training did you do today?""Walking for a long time.""What camera did you use to take this photo?""I used my phone.""What did you wear today?""I wore a pair of pants.""What is your plan for tomorrow?""I'm going to eat.""How was your day?""It was good.""What phone do you use?""I use the one that was made by Jobs.""What did you do today?""I trained.""Can you tell us your TMI of the day?""I had jaecheop-guk (clear clam soup) and beltfish for dinner."(Credit= '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)