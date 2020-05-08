SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa·Lee Joon·Yoon Du Jun·Hwang Kwang Hee to Return as Wedding Boys
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa·Lee Joon·Yoon Du Jun·Hwang Kwang Hee to Return as Wedding Boys

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.08 16:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa·Lee Joon·Yoon Du Jun·Hwang Kwang Hee to Return as Wedding Boys
2016 project group Wedding Boys is planning to make a surprise comeback with a new single release.

According to reports on May 8, Wedding Boys members will reunite for a new special collaborative track.
Wedding BoysWedding Boys is a project group formed during a special episode of MBC's now-ended variety show 'Infinite Challenge' back in 2016.

The group consist of four members―Jung Yong Hwa of CNBLUE, Lee Joon, Yoon Du Jun of Highlight, and Hwang Kwang Hee.
Wedding BoysThey are also well-known for being a very close group of friends, and are scheduled to release a new song together sometime in May.
Wedding BoysEarlier this month, Hwang Kwang Hee expressed his wish to have a Wedding Boys reunion through a travel reality show during his appearance on a radio show.

Jung Yong Hwa also recently shared a screenshot of Wedding Boys' stage on his personal Instagram and wrote, "I was surprised when this video randomly popped up on my feed. I miss it. It was so fun."
Wedding Boys(Credit= MBC Infinite Challenge, Online Community, 'jyheffect0622' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙