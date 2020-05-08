[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa·Lee Joon·Yoon Du Jun·Hwang Kwang Hee to Return as Wedding Boys

2016 project group Wedding Boys is planning to make a surprise comeback with a new single release.According to reports on May 8, Wedding Boys members will reunite for a new special collaborative track.Wedding Boys is a project group formed during a special episode of MBC's now-ended variety show 'Infinite Challenge' back in 2016.The group consist of four members―Jung Yong Hwa of CNBLUE, Lee Joon, Yoon Du Jun of Highlight, and Hwang Kwang Hee.They are also well-known for being a very close group of friends, and are scheduled to release a new song together sometime in May.Earlier this month, Hwang Kwang Hee expressed his wish to have a Wedding Boys reunion through a travel reality show during his appearance on a radio show.Jung Yong Hwa also recently shared a screenshot of Wedding Boys' stage on his personal Instagram and wrote, "I was surprised when this video randomly popped up on my feed. I miss it. It was so fun."(Credit= MBC Infinite Challenge, Online Community, 'jyheffect0622' Instagram)(SBS Star)