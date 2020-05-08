SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Messes Up His Midterm Exam & This Is His Cute Response

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.08 16:34 View Count
K-pop artist Kang Daniel showed the cutest response after messing up his midterm exam. 

On May 7, Kang Daniel hosted a live broadcast titled, "Hello, Danity (the name of Kang Daniel's fandom)" on NAVER V LIVE. 
Kang DanielDuring the live broadcast, Kang Daniel gave an update to fans on what he had been up to. 

Kang Daniel said, "Ummm... Well, I've been working out time to time. Oh, I actually had a midterm exam the other day."

He awkwardly chuckled and continued, "Why do I feel so depressed all of a sudden?" 

After saying this, he started stuttering and said, "Ah yes, I'm good. Ummm, ummm, yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah." 

Then, he added in a singing tone, "I'm all good. I'm happy."
Kang DanielThis was completely different from the kind of vibes he was giving off before he talked about his midterm exam where he only smiled. 

Although Kang Daniel did not specifically say that he messed up his midterm exam, but it seemed pretty obvious, seeing the way he shared how his exam went.

Many fans are finding this super adorable, and repeatedly watching this part of the live broadcast at the moment.
 
(Credit= 'KANGDANIEL' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
