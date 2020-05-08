[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised by How Good-looking Song Seung Heon's Parents Are

Actor Song Seung Heon's parents are under the limelight for their amazingly good looks.On May 8, Korea welcomed Parents' Day, and Song Seung Heon updated his Instagram with a new post dedicated to his parents.In this post, Song Seung Heon wrote, "Dear mom and dad, I'm so happy that I'm your son. Please stay healthy, and live long with me. I love you!"The post also included black and white photos of Song Seung Heon's mother, father and himself.What caught the attention of everybody was the jaw-dropping beauty of Song Seung Heon's parents.They both looked so handsome and beautiful that they seemed like those good-looking popular movie stars from the '70s.During one past interview, Song Seung Heon actually once mentioned his father's good looks.At that time, Song Seung Heon said, "A photo of my father in his young days went around online before."He laughingly continued, "My father is a very good-looking man, and some said that I wasn't even one percent as good-looking as him."(Credit= 'songseungheon1005' Instagram, KBS Entertainment Weekly)(SBS Star)