SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised by How Good-looking Song Seung Heon's Parents Are
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised by How Good-looking Song Seung Heon's Parents Are

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.08 15:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everyone Is Surprised by How Good-looking Song Seung Heons Parents Are
Actor Song Seung Heon's parents are under the limelight for their amazingly good looks. 

On May 8, Korea welcomed Parents' Day, and Song Seung Heon updated his Instagram with a new post dedicated to his parents. 

In this post, Song Seung Heon wrote, "Dear mom and dad, I'm so happy that I'm your son. Please stay healthy, and live long with me. I love you!" 
 
The post also included black and white photos of Song Seung Heon's mother, father and himself. 
Song Seung Heon's parentsWhat caught the attention of everybody was the jaw-dropping beauty of Song Seung Heon's parents. 

They both looked so handsome and beautiful that they seemed like those good-looking popular movie stars from the '70s. 
Song Seung Heon's parentsDuring one past interview, Song Seung Heon actually once mentioned his father's good looks. 

At that time, Song Seung Heon said, "A photo of my father in his young days went around online before." 

He laughingly continued, "My father is a very good-looking man, and some said that I wasn't even one percent as good-looking as him." 
Song Seung Heon(Credit= 'songseungheon1005' Instagram, KBS Entertainment Weekly) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙