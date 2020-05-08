SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Joins Lee Kwang Soo's Management Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Joins Lee Kwang Soo's Management Agency

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.08 13:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Joins Lee Kwang Soos Management Agency
Actress Jeon So Min has officially joined fellow 'Running Man' cast member Lee Kwang Soo's agency, KING KONG by STARSHIP.

On May 8, KING KONG by STARSHIP announced that Jeon So Min has decided to sign an exclusive contract with the agency and is about to kick off a new chapter of her career.
Jeon So MinKING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "We are very happy to have Jeon So Min join our family. 
Jeon So Min is an all-round entertainer who is capable of not just acting, but also variety shows."

The agency continued, "We will provide our full support so that she can fully show off her versatile talents and charms."
Jeon So MinThe agency also informed that Jeon So Min will be making her return to SBS' variety show 'Running Man', starting from the May 12 filming of the show.

Back in late March, Jeon So Min announced to take a tentative hiatus from all activities due to poor health.

(Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙