[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Joins Lee Kwang Soo's Management Agency

Actress Jeon So Min has officially joined fellow 'Running Man' cast member Lee Kwang Soo's agency, KING KONG by STARSHIP.On May 8, KING KONG by STARSHIP announced that Jeon So Min has decided to sign an exclusive contract with the agency and is about to kick off a new chapter of her career.KING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "We are very happy to have Jeon So Min join our family.Jeon So Min is an all-round entertainer who is capable of not just acting, but also variety shows."The agency continued, "We will provide our full support so that she can fully show off her versatile talents and charms."The agency also informed that Jeon So Min will be making her return to SBS' variety show 'Running Man', starting from the May 12 filming of the show.Back in late March, Jeon So Min announced to take a tentative hiatus from all activities due to poor health.(Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)