[SBS Star] Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk Spotted Filming Their Drama
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.08 13:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk Spotted Filming Their Drama
K-pop artist/actress Suzy and actor Nam Joo Hyuk were seen filming their upcoming drama. 

Recently, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk were spotted together at Gayang-dong, Seoul. 

It turned out that they were in the area to take part in shooting for their upcoming drama 'Startup' (working title). 
Suzy and Nam Joo HyukSuzy and Nam Joo HyukIn the photos that were taken by some lucky passersby, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk were standing at a bus stop next to each other. 

They were wearing similar style of clothes, which seems to indicate their possible love in the story. 
Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk'Startup' depicts a story about ambitious young entrepreneurs who had just jumped into the world of business. 

The characters all have started their own business in hopes to become successful like American business magnate Steve Jobs. 

But the journey is not so easy; they repeatedly fall into different struggles, having to try hard getting back up. 
Suzy and Nam Joo HyukMeanwhile, 'Startup' is scheduled to air some time this year. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
