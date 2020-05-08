[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & IU Kick Off Shooting for Their Film

Actor Park Seo Jun and singer/actress IU started shooting for their upcoming film.On May 7, it was reported that the team of an upcoming film 'Dream' (working title) filmed their first scene.With the news, some photos from their recent read-through were released.In the photos, the cast of 'Dream' including Park Seo Jun, IU, Lee Hyun Woo, Go Chang Suk and more were seen sitting around a table, going over the script together.'Dream' tells a story of a character named 'Yoon Hong-dae' (Park Seo Jun), a professional soccer player who is taking disciplinary probation after being unexpectedly involved in one incident.While on disciplinary probation, Yoon Hong-dae somehow ends up becoming a coach of an amateur soccer team consisting of players who have zero experience in playing soccer.Despite their lack of experience, the players are passionate and ambitious enough to dream of playing for the World Cup one day.IU will play the role of a producer 'Lee So-min', who dreams of becoming big by making her documentary about Yoon Hong-dae's amateur soccer team successful.Park Seo Jun commented, "I can't wait to live as 'Hong-dae'. I'll do my best so that I don't let any people anticipating our film down."IU also commented, "This is my first time shooting for a long movie. I'm excited about the days I'll be working with such talented and incredible people."Meanwhile, 'Dream' is planned to hit the theaters in 2021.(Credit= MEGABOX PLUS M)(SBS Star)