[SBS Star] ASTRO Members Choose Cha Eun-woo as a Member Who Spends the Most Money
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.07 18:12 View Count
The members of K-pop boy group ASTRO stated that Cha Eun-woo is a guy who loves spending his hard-earned money. 

On May 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', ASTRO made a guest appearance. 
ASTRODuring the talk, one listener asked ASTRO an interesting question. 

The question was, "Who spends the most money out of all members and who doesn't?" 

Without hesitation, ASTRO picked Cha Eun-woo and Jinjin as the members who spend the most. 
ASTROCha Eun-woo said, "I'm interested in fashion. So, I like to purchase lots of different clothes." 

Jinjin commented, "Well, I like buying meals for my fellow members and friends." 

Then, ASTRO members accused him of spending tons of money on games. 

Jinjin laughed and blurted out, "Okay, okay. I also use a lot of money on games. I just can't resist being the first lot to buy a new game, because I can get free stuff, you know." 
ASTROAfter that, the members of ASTRO shared that Moon Bin and Rocky do not really spend money. 

Moon Bin explained, "Yes, it's true that I don't spend much money. But it's not like I live on a tight budget. When I do spend money, I spend a great deal of it." 
ASTROMeanwhile, ASTRO made a comeback with the group's seventh mini album 'GATEWAY' on May 4. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'offclASTRO' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
