[SBS Star] ASTRO Members Choose Cha Eun-woo as a Member Who Spends the Most Money

The members of K-pop boy group ASTRO stated that Cha Eun-woo is a guy who loves spending his hard-earned money.On May 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', ASTRO made a guest appearance.During the talk, one listener asked ASTRO an interesting question.The question was, "Who spends the most money out of all members and who doesn't?"Without hesitation, ASTRO picked Cha Eun-woo and Jinjin as the members who spend the most.Cha Eun-woo said, "I'm interested in fashion. So, I like to purchase lots of different clothes."Jinjin commented, "Well, I like buying meals for my fellow members and friends."Then, ASTRO members accused him of spending tons of money on games.Jinjin laughed and blurted out, "Okay, okay. I also use a lot of money on games. I just can't resist being the first lot to buy a new game, because I can get free stuff, you know."After that, the members of ASTRO shared that Moon Bin and Rocky do not really spend money.Moon Bin explained, "Yes, it's true that I don't spend much money. But it's not like I live on a tight budget. When I do spend money, I spend a great deal of it."Meanwhile, ASTRO made a comeback with the group's seventh mini album 'GATEWAY' on May 4.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)(SBS Star)