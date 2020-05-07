SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] KyuHyun·MAX Changmin·DOYOUNG Show Off Their SM Entertainment Bond
Published 2020.05.07
Three SM Entertainment artists―KyuHyun of Super Junior, MAX Changmin of TVXQ!, and DOYOUNG of NCT―showed off their strong bond by sharing a photo from their recent gathering.

On May 6, MAX Changmin took his personal Instagram account to share a photo of him taken with KyuHyun and DOYOUNG.

Referring to the series of his recent Instagram updates full of photos of his dogs, MAX Changmin wrote, "A photo of human beings for the first time in a while."
KyuHyun·MAX Changmin·DOYOUNG Show Off Their SM Entertainment BondIn the photo, the three SM Entertainment artists pose together while enjoying a delicious hotpot meal together.
KyuHyun·MAX Changmin·DOYOUNG Show Off Their SM Entertainment BondMeanwhile, MAX Changmin recently made his domestic solo debut with his first solo mini album 'Chocolate'.

While KyuHyun is actively taking part in many variety shows, DOYOUNG is also preparing for NCT127's comeback with a repackaged album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round'.
KyuHyun·MAX Changmin·DOYOUNG Show Off Their SM Entertainment Bond(Credit= 'changmin88' Instagram, SM Entertainment

(SBS Star) 
