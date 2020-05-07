SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Former MONSTA X WONHO Signs with a U.S Management Agency Co-founded by Madonna
[SBS Star] Former MONSTA X WONHO Signs with a U.S Management Agency Co-founded by Madonna

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.07 16:56 View Count
WONHO, formerly of K-pop boy group MONSTA X, is preparing himself to kick off his activities in the United States by signing with a management agency co-founded by American singer Madonna.

On May 7, WONHO's management agency Highline Entertainment revealed that WONHO has signed with a U.S management agency Maverick.
WONHOThe agency stated, "WONHO, whose captivating vocals and outstanding songwriting, composing and producing skills have captured many hearts of fans, is teaming up with Maverick to collaborate with local producers in the U.S. and create new musical synergies."

They continued, "In addition to that, the company also plans to support WONHO's global activities in various ways."
WONHOCo-founded by Madonna in 1992, Maverick became a music management group after signing partnerships with production company Live Nation in 2014.

They currently manage renowned artists including, Aerosmith, Andrea Bocelli, Britney Spears, Madonna, Lil Wayne, Paul McCartney, U2, The Weeknd and so on.
WONHOWONHO made debut as a member of MONSTA X in May 2015, and left the group and his former management agency STARSHIP Entertainment last October.

Then in April, WONHO announced a fresh start in the industry with a new agency Highline Entertainment.

(Credit= Highline Entertainment, 'madonna' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
