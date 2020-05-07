SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV Show
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV Show

Published 2020.05.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV Show
Actor Gong Yoo's past guest appearance on a TV show meeting his high school first love went viral online.

Recently, Gong Yoo's episode of KBS' 'Love on the Air' aired back in 2002 once again garnered attention from many. 
Gong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV ShowGong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV ShowAired from 1994 to 2010, 'Love on the Air' was a much-loved television show that helps its guests to find the one they would like to meet after a long time.

Gong Yoo guested on the show when he was a rookie actor in his early 20s, in order to find his first love from high school.
Gong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV ShowGong Yoo said, "I had feelings for this one girl in my high school, but I didn't have enough courage to express my feelings to her."

He then added in confidence, "But today, I will not let her go."
Gong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV ShowGong Yoo Once Had a Reunion with His First Love on a TV ShowGong Yoo eventually met his first love, and the two held each other's hands and reminisced their good old high school days.

Unfortunately, however, she was already in a relationship with a different person.

(Credit= KBS, Management Soop)

(SBS Star) 
