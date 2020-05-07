[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Says She Is Ready to Give Birth to Her First Child in Two Weeks

Actress Choi Ji Woo said she is ready to become a mother in two weeks.On May 6, Choi Ji Woo took to her official fan site to share a message to fans.Choi Ji Woo said, "Hi, this is Ji Woo. How are you doing, everyone? There are about two weeks left until my due date."The actress continued, "I came to respect mothers in Korea even more after being pregnant at an old age in the midst of coronavirus outbreak."She went on, "I know there are many more women around who have become pregnant at an old age like me. I hope seeing me doing well gives you hope and good energy."Along with the message, Choi Ji Woo shared a recently-taken photo of herself with a big belly, standing next to a balloon that says, "Baby girl".Born in 1975, Choi Ji Woo is turning 46 years old in June.Back in March 2018, Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity man working in an IT sector after a year of dating.Then last December, Choi Ji Woo made her pregnancy public, saying, "I'll be a mother in May."(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'Choi Ji Woo' Official Website)(SBS Star)