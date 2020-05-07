[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ri's Sci-fi Blockbuster 'Space Sweepers' Reveals Trailer

The first cinematic trailer of actor Song Joong Ki and actress Kim Tae Ri's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster film 'Space Sweepers' has been shared.On May 6, CGV revealed the first trailer of 'Space Sweepers' online.Previously known as 'The Seungri', 'Space Sweepers' is a science fiction film that sets in the year 2092.The story line follows the footsteps of the crew of a space junk collector ship called 'The Seungri'.The crew members of the spaceship travel through space looking for garbage thay can make money off, until they discover a humanoid robot named 'Dorothy' known to be a mass destruction weapon and get involved in a risky situation.Song Joong Ki takes the role of pilot named 'Tae-ho', while Kim Tae Ri plays the spaceship's captain named 'Captain Jang'.Meanwhile, 'Space Sweepers' is currently in post-production stage and is expected to hit theaters in summer this year.Check out the first trailer of 'Space Sweepers' below:(Credit= 'CGV' Facebook)(SBS Star)