SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ri's Sci-fi Blockbuster 'Space Sweepers' Reveals Trailer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ri's Sci-fi Blockbuster 'Space Sweepers' Reveals Trailer

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.07 11:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ris Sci-fi Blockbuster Space Sweepers Reveals Trailer
The first cinematic trailer of actor Song Joong Ki and actress Kim Tae Ri's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster film 'Space Sweepers' has been shared.

On May 6, CGV revealed the first trailer of 'Space Sweepers' online.

Previously known as 'The Seungri', 'Space Sweepers' is a science fiction film that sets in the year 2092.
Space SweepersThe story line follows the footsteps of the crew of a space junk collector ship called 'The Seungri'.

The crew members of the spaceship travel through space looking for garbage thay can make money off, until they discover a humanoid robot named 'Dorothy' known to be a mass destruction weapon and get involved in a risky situation.
Space SweepersSong Joong Ki takes the role of pilot named 'Tae-ho', while Kim Tae Ri plays the spaceship's captain named 'Captain Jang'.
Space SweepersMeanwhile, 'Space Sweepers' is currently in post-production stage and is expected to hit theaters in summer this year.

Check out the first trailer of 'Space Sweepers' below:
 

(Credit= 'CGV' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙