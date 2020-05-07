SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAECYEON Confirms to Star in His First Historical Film
[SBS Star] TAECYEON Confirms to Star in His First Historical Film

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.07
K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor TAECYEON is leading a new historical film. 

On May 7, news outlet Sports Seoul reported that TAECYEON will be starring in an upcoming historical film 'Hansan' (working title). 
TAECYEONDirected by director Kim Han-min, 'Hansan' is a film about the Battle of Hansan Island, a naval battle between the Japanese and Korean fleets that took place on Hansan Island in 1592. 

TAECYEON will be playing the role of Yim Joon-young, one of the members of the Korean naval forces.
TAECYEONAlthough TAECYEON has taken on acting roles across multiple genres since making acting debut, this will mark his first role in a historical project.

In response to this, TAECYEON's management agency 51k stated, "Yes, it is true that TAECYEON has recently confirmed his role in 'Hansan'." 

Other cast members include actors Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han and Kim Sung Kyu. 
TAECYEONMeanwhile, the production team of 'Hansan' shared that they are planning on kicking off shooting in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= 51k, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
