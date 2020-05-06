[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Se Chan Shares What Makes Him Think Jeon So Min Truly Fancies Him

Comedian Yang Se Chan shared why he thinks actress Jeon So Min has a real crush on him.On May 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members went over a list of 'Things Girls Do that Make Guys Believe They Like Them'.Here were the top 5 things on the list.1. When girls touch your body as they talk or laugh.2. When girls remember little things about you.3. When girls always smile whenever your eyes meet their eyes.4. When girls suddenly message you and ask you things such as, "What are you up to?", "Are you asleep?" and so on.5. When girls say, "Where can I find a guy like you? You are such an okay guy."After seeing the list, Yang Se Chan commented, "You know what? Jeon So Min has done all those things to me."He laughingly continued, "It is so hard not to think that she likes me. Seriously!"(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)